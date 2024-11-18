Open Menu

SU Teams Depart For Islamabad To Compete In Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Three teams from the University of Sindh Jamshoro left for Islamabad to participate in the Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024, scheduled to be held from November 20-25 at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Three teams from the University of Sindh Jamshoro left for Islamabad to participate in the Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024, scheduled to be held from November 20-25 at the Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

The university teams, comprising athletic boys, athletic girls and girls' table tennis players, met the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office before their departure.

According to the University’s spokesperson, the In-charge Director Sports Ajved Ahmed Bhatti and the Director of the Centre for Physical Health & Sports Sciences Professor Dr Muhammad Akram Ansari were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the athletic students, Dr Kalhoro expressed his confidence in their abilities and urged them to uphold the university’s reputation by showcasing their talent and sportsmanship.

He highlighted the importance of participating in such mega-events for the holistic development of students.

“This Olympiad is a great opportunity for you to demonstrate your dedication, skills and determination on a national platform", he said and added that the SU athletics were representing not just themselves but the entire Sindh University community.

The Prime Minister's University Sports Olympiad organized by the Higher education Commission (HEC) will bring together over 3,000 student-athletes from universities across the country. The Sindh University teams expressed their enthusiasm for the event, promising to perform their best and bring pride to their institution.

