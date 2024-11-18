- Home
- Education
- News
- SU teams depart for Islamabad to compete in Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024
SU Teams Depart For Islamabad To Compete In Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
Three teams from the University of Sindh Jamshoro left for Islamabad to participate in the Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024, scheduled to be held from November 20-25 at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Three teams from the University of Sindh Jamshoro left for Islamabad to participate in the Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024, scheduled to be held from November 20-25 at the Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.
The university teams, comprising athletic boys, athletic girls and girls' table tennis players, met the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office before their departure.
According to the University’s spokesperson, the In-charge Director Sports Ajved Ahmed Bhatti and the Director of the Centre for Physical Health & Sports Sciences Professor Dr Muhammad Akram Ansari were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the athletic students, Dr Kalhoro expressed his confidence in their abilities and urged them to uphold the university’s reputation by showcasing their talent and sportsmanship.
He highlighted the importance of participating in such mega-events for the holistic development of students.
“This Olympiad is a great opportunity for you to demonstrate your dedication, skills and determination on a national platform", he said and added that the SU athletics were representing not just themselves but the entire Sindh University community.
The Prime Minister's University Sports Olympiad organized by the Higher education Commission (HEC) will bring together over 3,000 student-athletes from universities across the country. The Sindh University teams expressed their enthusiasm for the event, promising to perform their best and bring pride to their institution.
Recent Stories
SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day
Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock
2 brothers killed in Jamrud
Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption
SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers
APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites
Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering
Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance
17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5
Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence
More Stories From Education
-
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-20242 hours ago
-
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab2 hours ago
-
Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Educational reforms, policies discussed in IBCC meeting2 hours ago
-
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats 20252 hours ago
-
COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during convocation2 hours ago
-
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees4 days ago
-
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid smog5 days ago
-
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog6 days ago
-
BISP chairperson emphasizes promotion of Pakistan's cultural heritage through crafts, art7 days ago
-
GCWUF attains position in QS Asia University rankings 202511 days ago
-
Intermediate Part-I papers: 4 fake candidates caught red-handed14 days ago