SU To Conduct All Batches First Semester Examinations From May 25

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 08:15 PM

SU to conduct all batches first semester examinations from May 25

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to conduct first semester examination of all morning and evening batches except the evening batch-2023 batch from May 25.

It was decided on Tuesday in a meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Focal Persons, Deans and administrative officers.

The meeting decided that as the completion of courses of evening batch-2023 would take two weeks more therefore the semester examination of this batch would be conducted after summer vacation in August. The meeting also decided to conduct classes of all batches from May 23.

While speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed his gratitude over the enrolment of 3,000 more male and female students in the academic year 2023 as compared to the academic year 2022. He said that it was because of the introduction of a new discipline.

He also expressed annoyance over the indiscipline attitude of a group of employees and made it clear that the university management would not allow any person to stop academic activities on the campuses and directed the participants of the meeting to send reports of absent employees on a daily basis so that action could be initiated against them according to university rules.

