SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 15

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced that it will conduct an annual examination of Associate Diploma (Science, Arts, Commerce and Home Economics) from 15th February.

According to a circular issued by Controller of Examination Shahid Hussain Larik Examinations postponed due to General Elections and would be conducted from February15, 2024.

A Detailed Time Table/Schedule has also been issued.

