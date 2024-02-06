SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 15

University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced that it will conduct an annual examination of Associate Diploma (Science, Arts, Commerce and Home Economics) from 15th February

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced that it will conduct an annual examination of Associate Diploma (Science, Arts, Commerce and Home Economics) from 15th February.

According to a circular issued by Controller of Examination Shahid Hussain Larik Examinations postponed due to General Elections and would be conducted from February15, 2024.

A Detailed Time Table/Schedule has also been issued.