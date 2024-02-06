SU To Conduct Annual Examination Of Associate Diploma From Feb 15
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced that it will conduct an annual examination of Associate Diploma (Science, Arts, Commerce and Home Economics) from 15th February.
According to a circular issued by Controller of Examination Shahid Hussain Larik Examinations postponed due to General Elections and would be conducted from February15, 2024.
A Detailed Time Table/Schedule has also been issued.
