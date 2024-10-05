SU To Conduct First Phase Of Entry Test On October 13
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 09:31 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The candidates from 14 districts of Sindh, besides those from other provinces, will appear in the pre-entry test for admission to the bachelor degree programs being offered by the Sindh University.
The varsity's spokesman informed here on Saturday that the test was scheduled for the first phase on October 13, 2024.
He, quoting the Director Admissions Prof Dr Ayaz Keerio, informed the candidates from Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi division, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Khairpur Mirs, Larkana, Matiari, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts would appear in the test on day one.
He said that candidates from other provinces would also have the opportunity to appear in the entry test on the first day.
