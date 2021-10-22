UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday decided to conduct phase wise pre-entry test for admissions in all disciplines of bachelor's degree programmes of the academic year 2021.

It was decided in a meeting of the admission committee of the varsity held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The meeting was informed that the university management could save millions of rupees by averting outsource services including decoration and taking phase wise pre-entry test for admission.

Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Kerio briefed the meeting about the status of the submission on online forms of the male and female candidates who desired for admission in various disciplines under bachelor's degree programme.

The meeting was informed that in the first phase, pre-entry test will be conducted for five thousand male and female candidates while arrangements of the pre-entry test of the interesting candidates who desired admissions in varsity's Badin, Dadu, Larkana, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Naushero Feroze districts will also be made at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

The vice chancellor emphasized the need of making adequate arrangements with all required facilities for participating candidates and their parents at the places of pre-entry test.

