SU To Hold Pre-entry Test For Admission In LLM Programme Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

SU to hold pre-entry test for admission in LLM Programme tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Sunday will be conducting pre-entry test for admission in LLM Programme in the premises of the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science.

According to an announcement here on Saturday, a total of 163 male and female candidates will appear in the test for admission on 100 seats of the said programme.

The candidates have been advised not to bring their cellular phones, handbooks or other materials in the test centre and strictly follow the standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The candidates have also been advised to bring their original computerized national identity cards which are essential for entrance in the test centre and can contact the officials for obtaining admit cards outside the test centre if they failed to download the same from varsity's e-portal.

