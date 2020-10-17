SU to start second semester classes from Nov 2

The classes of the second semester of all batches will start from November 2, 2020 at University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The classes of the second semester of all batches will start from November 2, 2020 at University of Sindh Jamshoro.The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that decision to this effect was made in the meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and attended by the deans of faculties, directors of the institutes and chairpersons of all departments.The date of pre entrance test for admission in all disciplines of bachelor degree programme for the academic session 2021 will be announced later, the spokesman informed.