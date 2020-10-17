UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU To Start Second Semester Classes From Nov 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:13 PM

SU to start second semester classes from Nov 2

The classes of the second semester of all batches will start from November 2, 2020 at University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The classes of the second semester of all batches will start from November 2, 2020 at University of Sindh Jamshoro.The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that decision to this effect was made in the meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and attended by the deans of faculties, directors of the institutes and chairpersons of all departments.The date of pre entrance test for admission in all disciplines of bachelor degree programme for the academic session 2021 will be announced later, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro November 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri participates in virtual CFS high-l ..

1 minute ago

NYU Abu Dhabi study discovers how some single-cell ..

16 minutes ago

Bomb Disposal Squad provided more equipped vehicle ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition alliance aimed to hide corruption: Mini ..

3 minutes ago

Over 50% of Brazilians Ready to Try Russian Vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Minister, CM's aide inspect flour market

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.