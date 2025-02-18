SU VC Inaugurates Engineering & Technology Exhibition
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:47 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Sindh University (SU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati had urged the final year students of engineering and technology to work with interest and attention on research and problem-solving projects so as to emerge victorious in that wide field.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, he was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition showcasing as many as 200 projects prepared by final year students of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.
He said the youth related to IT, electronics, telecommunication and software engineering were real people who were going to change the world and bring around a revolution in those fields. A job fair was also organized on the sidelines by different companies, industries and entrepreneurs.
According to details, the final year students of information technology, electronics, software and telecommunication engineering presented various projects prepared in connection with their theses for exhibition in their respective fields, which included doctor app based on gen AI, auction based store, AI-powered CV management system, Noors’ collection App, Liftup AI, AI-based FYP management system with idea duplication detection, AI based content generator, Shadi dobara portal, weather forecasting & alert system, exSetup, quick service solution website, online event booking & management system, local job portal, crops tracking app, legal ease and others.
After inaugurating the exhibition, the VC reviewed the projects and took deep interest in them.
Students briefed him on their respective projects, during which the Vice-Chancellor also asked various questions and gave suggestions to bring those projects at par with international standard and demand.
He went around to various stalls of the job fair where employment opportunities were available for the youth in companies and industries and software houses.
Pro-Vice Chancellor main campus Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dean of Faculty of Engineering & Technology Professor Dr Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Director Postgraduate Centre of IT Professor Dr Kamran Taj Pathan, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Tania Mushtaque, Controller of annual examinations Shahid Hussain Larik and others were also with him.
