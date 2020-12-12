UrduPoint.com
SU Vice Chancellor Expresses Grief Over Death Of Aijaz Shah Sheerazi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 03:01 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed deep sorrow over the death of eminent politician and advisor to the chief minister Sindh Aijaz Shah Sheerazi who passed away on Thursday.

In his condolence message, the Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that Aijaz Shah Sheerazi led his entire life serving the masses of Thatta district and Sindh in a real spirit.

He said that the late advisor always treated the ailing humanity as his companion and he served the people beyond caste, color and creed.

Dr Burfat further said that the services of the late Sheerazi in the field of politics could never be forgotten as he was a trend setter and an exquisite personality.

"The people of Thatta will always remember Aijaz Shah Sheerazi for his taint less and disinterested services in the politics of Sindh" he said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

