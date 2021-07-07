UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful Induced Breeding Of Pangasius Fish By UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:39 PM

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by UVAS

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore, and the Department of Fisheries Punjab jointly conducted successful induced breeding experiments on pangasius first time in Public sector at Sindhuwan Fish Hatchery, Near Head Baloki, Kasur

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2021) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore, and the Department of Fisheries Punjab jointly conducted successful induced breeding experiments on pangasius first time in Public sector at Sindhuwan Fish Hatchery, Near Head Baloki, Kasur. This is another great breakthrough in the history of aquaculture industry of Pakistan after successfully developing and disseminating induced fish breeding technology of carps in 1960s and sex reversal technology of Tilapia in 2013.
The scientists of UVAS and Department of Fisheries Punjab have worked hard on local as well as exotic commercially important and high value snakehead and catfish species (Channa marulius (Sole), Wallago attu (mallee), Clarius batarachus and Clarius garipenius) and have successfully developed protocols of induced breeding.

The work on snakehead and catfish breeding has been carried out under two research projects won by Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan from HEC (Prospects of culturing and induced breeding of Pangasius in Pakistan) and PARB (Interactive effect of manipulated artificial feeds on the growth and breeding potential of Channa spp.

) with the partnership of Punjab Fisheries Department.
The research team successfully developed overwintering local technology in the form of greenhouse shed built on earthen fish pond in which more than 90% survival has been obtained during winter season. The postgraduate students and staff of UVAS and Fisheries Department are now fully trained to culture, handle and breed Pangasius fish in captive condition. After developing its live and artificial feed in the country the seed of this commercially important fish will be abundantly available both at public and private hatcheries for fish farmers not only to increase their production but significantly enhance per capita fish consumption and export of this fish and fish products to international markets like Far Eastern countries (Thailand and Vietnam).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Thailand Technology Punjab Kasur Vietnam University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences HEC Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

10 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

12 minutes ago

EDB, Mashreq Bank join hands on credit guarantee p ..

12 minutes ago

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

20 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram Internati ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.