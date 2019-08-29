UrduPoint.com
Sufi Folk Festival At Shah Abdul Latif University From Spet 19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:06 PM

Sufi folk festival at Shah Abdul Latif University from Spet 19

A four-day folk festival at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur will be held from September 19 to September 22, said a press release here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A four-day folk festival at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur will be held from September 19 to September 22, said a press release here on Thursday.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah and Chairman, Thespianz Foundation, Karachi Faisal Malik jointly announced the schedule for the festival.

The four-day festival is being jointly organised by the Thespianz Foundation, Karachi and the SALU.

The VC Shah said that the festival is the continuity of International Peace day at the university with variety of folk performances by prominent and well-known pride of performances artists around the country.

The most famous personalities attending this festival include Wahid Allan Faqeer, Jamshed Sabri Brother and Krishan Lal Bheel. The four-day program will be featuring horse dances, folk Jams, Cholistani Thari Qawali Performances, and provincial representation through various activities.

Dr Parveen Shah further said prominent personalities including thecustodians of various Shrines are invited to participate in the peace dialogue in order to promote peace, harmony and philosophy of Sufism.

