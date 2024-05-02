Sukkur IBA, District Council join hands for CSS preparatory classes

Sukkur IBA University and District Council Sukkur on Thursday joined hands to empower underprivileged students with scholarships worth 60 million rupees in three years to support poor students for CSS preparatory classes at Sukkur IBA University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Sukkur IBA University and District Council Sukkur on Thursday joined hands to empower underprivileged students with scholarships worth 60 million rupees in three years to support poor students for CSS preparatory classes at Sukkur IBA University.

First time in the history of the country, any district council has strengthened an educational institution from its own budget.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, while expressing his gratitude to the Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, stated that this collaboration was a beacon of hope for deserving aspirants of this region, Other district councils in the surrounding areas also step forward to support human capital development through universities in their regions, not necessarily limited to Sukkur IBA University.

Chairman, District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah emphasized that educational investment was key to future prosperity.

Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi and other dignitaries attended the event.

In this connection, a MoU has been signed to introduce a scholarship program aimed at preparing students of underprivileged areas for competitive examinations, particularly CSS. Under this collaboration, the District Council Sukkur has pledged an amount of Rs 60 million to support the preparation of 450 deserving students over the next three years, with a commitment to continue the program in the following years.

The Chairman District Council emphasized that education investment was key to future prosperity of our nation and stated that the initiative was set to pave the way for brighter futures for students from Sukkur including Rohri and Saleh Putt talukas, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nausheroferoz, Larkana, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad districts.

On the occasion, President Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Bilal Khan also announced 15 full scholarships for students of Sukkur IBA University, extending further support towards educational empowerment.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Bux Dharejo and other dignitaries, who lauded the initiative for its potential to catalyze the transformative change in the region.

The scholarships will encompass all sides of support, including covering tuition fees, providing a book allowance of Ten thousand rupees per student, and a living allowance of Ten thousand rupees for five months.

In a gesture of support, the District Council also donated one electric vehicle (EV) to Sukkur IBA University, highlighting their commitment to promoting environmentally friendly practices and enhancing the university's transport system within the campuses.