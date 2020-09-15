Sukkur IBA launches tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Sukkur IBA University instigated the Tree Plantation Drive - 2020 here on Tuesday.

The drive was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University, Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah. Registrar Sukkur IBA University, Engr Zahid Hussain Khand, head of departments, sectional heads and Professors participated in the campaign and planted trees beside the campus.

Addressing the event, VC urged the people to participate in the tree plantation campaign across the country.There was a growing global consensus that the world has recently been threatened by climate change with a substantially adverse impact on our ecosystem, he added.

VC further said that it was high time to take serious measures and plant trees on a massive level as they provide oxygen, store carbon, help conserve soil and water, prevent desertification and natural disasters such as land slides, he went on saying.

He further added that trees could be planted at homes in the community and in the forests to fight climate change in Pakistan.

The launching event was also attended by the faculty and staff of Sukkur IBA University.