Sukkur IBA Signs MoU With Arts Council To Empower Youth Through Arts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Sukkur IBA University has entered in a partnership with the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the Youth Ambassador Programme (YAP)
The collaboration, aimed at empowering the youth of Pakistan, was formalized through the signing of the agreement by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh and President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday.
The Youth Ambassador Programme (YAP) is a key initiative, designed to provide professional training in various art forms. The programme offers a platform for the youth to explore their creativity, develop their artistic talents, and gain exposure through workshops conducted by industry experts.
Participants will also benefit from networking opportunities and the chance to showcase their work in exhibitions and performances.
Speaking about the partnership, VC Sukkur IBA University emphasized the long-term benefits the MOU holds for Sukkur and the broader region.
This collaboration will not only empower the youth of Sukkur IBA University but will also foster a creative and innovative environment, facilitating the integration of academia and the arts in the region, he said and added that it is a step forward in nurturing talent, encouraging personal growth, and enriching the cultural landscape of Pakistan.
