ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :On the directives of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday the schools and colleges in the plain areas of Hazara region have started summer vacations 2019-20 session.

According to the notification, all government and private schools and colleges of the plain areas would remain closed for summer vacations from 15th June to 25th August while in the hilly areas of KPK the schools colleges of public and private sector would remain closed for summer vacations from 1st July to 28th July 2019.

Earlier during the last month elementary education department KPK notified the vacations schedule of 2019-20 for both summer and winter where for the plain areas winter vacations schools colleges would remain close from 25th December to 7th January 2020 while the for spring the schools and colleges would remain closed from 2nd April to 8th April 2020.

For hilly areas during the winter vacation schools colleges would remain closed from 26th December 2019 to 23rd February 2020 while for spring the schools and colleges would remain closed from 2nd April to 8th April 2020.