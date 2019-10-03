UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Directs Hashmat Medical College To Return Students Fee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:24 AM

Supreme Court directs Hashmat Medical College to return students fee

Supreme Court Wednesday directed Hashmat Medical College to return students fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Supreme Court Wednesday directed Hashmat Medical College to return students fee.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

The court ordered to return students fee from college bank accounts and even after auctioning college owner's assets.

The counsel for the students said Hashmat Medical College had been closed.

He said his clients had not returned fees despite court orders.

He pleaded the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the college management.

The Federal Investigation Agency official said college accounts had frozen and assets had also confiscated.

He said liabilities could be paid by auctioning the property.

