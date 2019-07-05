The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review petition filed by Iqra University student Shamim Chaudhary for not registering her in MPhil class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review petition filed by Iqra University student Shamim Chaudhary for not registering her in MPhil class.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

On seeing the petitioner, who is herself a lawyer, in lawyer's uniform, the chief justice remarked that lawyers, who personally appeared their cases, did not appear before the court in the lawyer's uniform. Now people had forgotten many traditions, he added.

Petitioner Shamim Chaudhary said the Iqra University Dean had verbally stated that she could sit in the MPhil class.

Whether anyone could sit in the court room without the court's approval, she asked.

The chief justice responded that it was an open court and they did not stop anyone from sitting. All the people were sitting here without any permission, he added.

He remarked that it was a court of law and justice was done here.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the petitioner to argue about the case.

The petitioner said that when examinations were near the clerk told her that she was registered in MSc class.

The chief justice remarked that if someone attended a class then it did not mean that he was a student of that class.