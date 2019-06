The Board of Examiners Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared the result of surveyor's certificate of Competency Examination 2019

In a statement issued here Tuesday stated that out of total 14 candidates, eleven (11) candidates have been declared failed in the examination while three candidates have got compartment in subject Mine Surveying.