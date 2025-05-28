SU's Institute Of Sindhology Announces Recipients Of 2020 Literary Awards
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh (SU), Jamshoro has announced that it will hold a literary awards ceremony on June 18, 2025 to honor authors for their contributions across various literary genres.
According to a statement issued by the Institute’s Director Ghulam Murtaza Siyal, the “Sindhology Adabi Awards 2020” will be presented to eight authors whose works were carefully evaluated by expert panels.
He added that these panels were composed of well-known scholars, writers, poets, linguists and researchers, each recognized for their expertise in their respective fields.
He further said that the selection process was conducted in strict confidentiality to ensure transparency and uphold merit.
The award recipients include Ishtiaq Ansari for biographical literature, Shams Jafrani for history, Ikhlaq Ansari for story writing, Ghulam Muhammad Ghazi for children’s literature, Dr Ishaq Samejo for poetry, Farukh Malik for translation and Ibrahim Kharal for novel.
The awards will be formally presented during a ceremony at the Institute of Sindhology on June 18, in recognition of these writers’ significant contributions to literature.
