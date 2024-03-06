Sustainability Expo Held At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 07:29 PM
As part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of AIOU organized a Sustainability Expo and Poster competition
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) As part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of AIOU organized a Sustainability Expo and Poster competition.
The event featured stalls from various universities and organizations showcasing their work towards a sustainable environment.
The Expo was attended by a large number of students, families, and children from different educational institutions. The poster competition involved students from various educational institutions, and more than 100 posters were displayed.
The students who participated in the poster competition expressed that such opportunities help them to showcase their art to the public and boost their motivation.
Fateha Tariq, Hajra Noor, Ajala Zahra, Miss Preet and Sidra Noor secured the first five positions in the competition respectively. Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, was the chief guest at the prize and certificate distribution ceremony.
Dr. Nasir, along with the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal, Additional Director of ORIC, Dr. Saima Nasir, and Additional Registrar, Bibi Yasmin, visited the stalls.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that our students are immensely talented, and it is essential to identify and develop their talents. The existing talent should be provided with the right platform to showcase their skills.
Recent Stories
Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight
Saraiki culture day observed
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea
SECP files criminal cases against individuals involved in stock market manipulat ..
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11
More Stories From Education
-
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes51 minutes ago
-
Research Arena 2024: Sargodha University holds 8 more academic activities11 minutes ago
-
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)21 hours ago
-
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means21 hours ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law1 day ago
-
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 152 days ago
-
SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-242 days ago
-
4-day Arts & Literature Festival starts at UAF2 days ago
-
Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam4 days ago
-
SU offers admissions under self finance programs4 days ago
-
SU announces second semester exams from March 135 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organizes training worksh ..5 days ago