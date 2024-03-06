Sustainability Expo held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 07:29 PM

As part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of AIOU organized a Sustainability Expo and Poster competition

The event featured stalls from various universities and organizations showcasing their work towards a sustainable environment.

The Expo was attended by a large number of students, families, and children from different educational institutions. The poster competition involved students from various educational institutions, and more than 100 posters were displayed.

The students who participated in the poster competition expressed that such opportunities help them to showcase their art to the public and boost their motivation.

Fateha Tariq, Hajra Noor, Ajala Zahra, Miss Preet and Sidra Noor secured the first five positions in the competition respectively. Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, was the chief guest at the prize and certificate distribution ceremony.

Dr. Nasir, along with the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal, Additional Director of ORIC, Dr. Saima Nasir, and Additional Registrar, Bibi Yasmin, visited the stalls.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that our students are immensely talented, and it is essential to identify and develop their talents. The existing talent should be provided with the right platform to showcase their skills.

