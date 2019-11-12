UrduPoint.com
Swat, Malakand Varsities Announces BA, B.Sc Supplementary Exam Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:37 PM

University of Malakand has announced to conduct BA, BSc supplementary exams from November 20 whereas the Swat University asked for application on prescribed admission forms for part-one and part-two of bachelor degree for supplementary examination session 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):University of Malakand has announced to conduct BA, BSc supplementary exams from November 20 whereas the Swat University asked for application on prescribed admission forms for part-one and part-two of bachelor degree for supplementary examination session 2019.

The prescribed admission forms available at all entire colleges, National Bank and Habib Bank situated in district Swat, Shangla and Buner, however forms can be downloaded from the varsity's website www.uswat.edu.pk.

The admission form can be submitted up to November 15 with normal fee while November 22 and December 6 with double and triple fee, respectively.

Meanwhile University of Malakand (UoM) has announced Nov 20 for holding of BA, B.Sc Supplementary Exam 2019 and roll number slips of all candidates have been dispatched to their given addresses.

The roll numbers have also been uploaded on varsity's website www.uom.edu.pk, however the candidates could also be contacted university in case of non receipt of their roll numbers along with original National Identity Card.

