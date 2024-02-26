Symposium On 'Silent Spring' Fosters Dialogue On Urbanization, Climate Impacts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 05:58 PM
The Institute of Rural Management (IRM), in collaboration with the National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) and the Department of Environmental Sciences at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, hosted a Symposium titled 'Silent Spring: A Nexus between Urbanization, Climate Change, and Loss of Nature'
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Institute of Rural Management (IRM), in collaboration with the National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) and the Department of Environmental Sciences at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, hosted a Symposium titled 'Silent Spring: A Nexus between Urbanization, Climate Change, and Loss of Nature'.
The event convened a diverse audience, including government officials, academics, professionals, students, and community members, all eager to explore the implications of urbanization and climate change on the dwindling splendor of springs, particularly in major cities like Islamabad.
Esteemed panelists, such as Dr. Roomi S. Hayat (CEO, IRM & Chairperson IUCN-PNC), Mr. Irshad Ramay (Coordinator, NCPC), Mr. Fawad Hayat (DGM & Head of Climate Change, NDRMF), Dr. Imran Saqib Khalid (Director Governance and Policy & Program Lead Australia-Pakistan Water Security Initiative, WWF Pakistan), and Dr. Khalid Waleed (Climate Lead, SDPI), engaged in insightful discussions, shedding light on the urgent need for policy development, waste management strategies, nature-based solutions, and grassroots initiatives to mitigate the adverse effects of urban expansion and environmental degradation.
The symposium provided a critical platform for comprehensive analysis and discourse on the complex interplay between urbanization, climate change, and the alarming loss of natural ecosystems, particularly during the spring season.
Participants gained valuable perspectives on the profound implications of these interconnected challenges and emphasized the importance of integrating sustainable practices into urban development and fostering community-driven initiatives to restore ecological balance.
Beyond its educational value, the symposium facilitated networking opportunities and knowledge sharing among stakeholders, fostering collaboration and synergy in addressing shared environmental concerns. The event received widespread acclaim, with attendees commending the organizers for facilitating a timely and impactful dialogue on critical environmental issues.
The Institute of Rural Management (IRM) reaffirms its commitment to promoting advocacy and playing its role in mitigating climate change and ensuring environmental well-being. The symposium marked a significant step forward in galvanizing collective efforts toward fostering resilience and sustainability in the face of urbanization and climate change. It is anticipated that the insights gleaned from the symposium will inspire informed policymaking and grassroots actions to address the climate crisis in Pakistan and beyond.
/hin
Recent Stories
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge
Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night
PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points
AIOU aims to digitize examination process
WB to arrange municipal services in rural areas: DC
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
More Stories From Education
-
AIOU aims to digitize examination process3 minutes ago
-
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala3 days ago
-
UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses3 days ago
-
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives3 days ago
-
AIOU’s second phase admissions for Spring 2024 Semester to start from March 014 days ago
-
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university4 days ago
-
KU VC inaugurates pharmacy at Karachi University Medical Center4 days ago
-
KU KIBGE arrange awareness session on personnel reliability: safety of community at large4 days ago
-
KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 20234 days ago
-
Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held board officials respon ..4 days ago
-
Annual exams of class 5th to 8th from March 4th4 days ago
-
Iqra University, KP police sign MoU to provide scholarships for children of martyrs4 days ago