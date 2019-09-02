UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tabdeeli Sarkar: Education System Is Undone, Your Slogans Oriented Reforms Deflated In Model Colleges, School At Islamabad: Parents, Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:46 PM

Tabdeeli Sarkar: Education system is undone, Your slogans oriented reforms deflated in Model colleges, school at Islamabad: Parents, students

Tabdeeli Sarkar slogans for revamping and upgrading education system in Model schools and colleges in federal capital have fizzled out like hollow slogans with the reports inundating the media that the education system is on the way to decadence rather than any betterment.Model colleges and schools in federal capital are facing the worst ever crisis of their history

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Tabdeeli Sarkar slogans for revamping and upgrading education system in Model schools and colleges in Federal capital have fizzled out like hollow slogans with the reports inundating the media that the education system is on the way to decadence rather than any betterment.Model colleges and schools in federal capital are facing the worst ever crisis of their history.

Cut in schools funds, lack of buses and non payment of salaries to contract and daily wages employees has aggravated the situation in these educational institutions.The students studying in second shift of most of the schools and colleges have to bear the brunt of soaring fare of private buses , wagons and taxis owing to shortage of buses.

The parents of the students are forced to make rounds of the colleges offices holding application to seek ameliorate the transport hardships.On the other hand they have to return in sheer disappointment as the college and school administration bluntly say " neither we have buses nor has the government provided drivers and contractors to run these buses.According to school management one bus has capacity to accommodate 100 students and the students ranging between 200 to 300 students apply for transport facility, therefore, they cannot accommodate such a large number of students in one bus.

The management said despite filing applications with federal directorate neither the buses nor drivers and contractors are provided and we are forced to assign the duty of contractors to our class four employees.The school administration said that the our daily wages employees are major cause for poor cleanliness conditions who are not ready to work on lower wages.

The teachers and other staff members who are working on daily wages and contract since years upon years don't take interest in educational activities seeing a bleak service future. Therefore majority of students failed in the examinations took place soon after summer vacations.

Due to this reason the Matric results of our schools have come devastatingly poor.They said we are facing funds crunch and if the funds are not provided then we will be forced to consider to shut evening shift.The parents of students studying in morning and evening shifts of model schools and colleges have demanded of education minister Shafqat Mehmood to shed heedlessness , come out of sloganeering and save their children educational future by addressing the woes they are confronting in their colleges and schools.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Education Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

3 minutes ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

7 minutes ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

16 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

27 minutes ago

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

1 minute ago

Poetry recital arranged to pay tribute to people o ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.