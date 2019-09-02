Tabdeeli Sarkar: Education system is undone, Your slogans oriented reforms deflated in Model colleges, school at Islamabad: Parents, students

Tabdeeli Sarkar slogans for revamping and upgrading education system in Model schools and colleges in federal capital have fizzled out like hollow slogans with the reports inundating the media that the education system is on the way to decadence rather than any betterment.Model colleges and schools in federal capital are facing the worst ever crisis of their history

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Tabdeeli Sarkar slogans for revamping and upgrading education system in Model schools and colleges in Federal capital have fizzled out like hollow slogans with the reports inundating the media that the education system is on the way to decadence rather than any betterment.Model colleges and schools in federal capital are facing the worst ever crisis of their history.

Cut in schools funds, lack of buses and non payment of salaries to contract and daily wages employees has aggravated the situation in these educational institutions.The students studying in second shift of most of the schools and colleges have to bear the brunt of soaring fare of private buses , wagons and taxis owing to shortage of buses.

The parents of the students are forced to make rounds of the colleges offices holding application to seek ameliorate the transport hardships.On the other hand they have to return in sheer disappointment as the college and school administration bluntly say " neither we have buses nor has the government provided drivers and contractors to run these buses.According to school management one bus has capacity to accommodate 100 students and the students ranging between 200 to 300 students apply for transport facility, therefore, they cannot accommodate such a large number of students in one bus.

The management said despite filing applications with federal directorate neither the buses nor drivers and contractors are provided and we are forced to assign the duty of contractors to our class four employees.The school administration said that the our daily wages employees are major cause for poor cleanliness conditions who are not ready to work on lower wages.

The teachers and other staff members who are working on daily wages and contract since years upon years don't take interest in educational activities seeing a bleak service future. Therefore majority of students failed in the examinations took place soon after summer vacations.

Due to this reason the Matric results of our schools have come devastatingly poor.They said we are facing funds crunch and if the funds are not provided then we will be forced to consider to shut evening shift.The parents of students studying in morning and evening shifts of model schools and colleges have demanded of education minister Shafqat Mehmood to shed heedlessness , come out of sloganeering and save their children educational future by addressing the woes they are confronting in their colleges and schools.