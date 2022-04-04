Tajweed-ul-Quran classes start at AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday organized Tajweed-ul-Quran classes for its employees keeping in view the virtues of recitation of Holy Quran in the month of Ramzan

According to the University sources, the classes will continue till 20th Ramzan for which the aspiring employees of the university have been registered.

Chairman of the Department of Quran and Tafsir, Dr.

Sanaullah Hussain said that ,"We have organized events for the promotion of Quran and Sunnah teachings under the patronage of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum.

According to Dr. Sanaullah, special attention will be paid to the recitation of Holy Quran in Tajweed-ul-Quran classes and correct the tone and accuracy of the utterances.

"We will try our best to teach the Quran in a comprehensible way through modern and simple lessons," he added.