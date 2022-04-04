UrduPoint.com

Tajweed-ul-Quran Classes Start At AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Tajweed-ul-Quran classes start at AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday organized Tajweed-ul-Quran classes for its employees keeping in view the virtues of recitation of Holy Quran in the month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday organized Tajweed-ul-Quran classes for its employees keeping in view the virtues of recitation of Holy Quran in the month of Ramzan.

According to the University sources, the classes will continue till 20th Ramzan for which the aspiring employees of the university have been registered.

Chairman of the Department of Quran and Tafsir, Dr.

Sanaullah Hussain said that ,"We have organized events for the promotion of Quran and Sunnah teachings under the patronage of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum.

According to Dr. Sanaullah, special attention will be paid to the recitation of Holy Quran in Tajweed-ul-Quran classes and correct the tone and accuracy of the utterances.

"We will try our best to teach the Quran in a comprehensible way through modern and simple lessons," he added.

Related Topics

Turkish Lira Allama Iqbal Open University Best

Recent Stories

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

10 minutes ago
 Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM ..

Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM Imran

23 minutes ago
 Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the se ..

Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the sets of Akh da Nasha goes viral

33 minutes ago
 Voluntary organisation representatives calls on HR ..

Voluntary organisation representatives calls on HR&MA secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman ..

1 minute ago
 Over 52% surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade ..

Over 52% surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

2 minutes ago
 Rise in prices of vegetables, fruits recorded in R ..

Rise in prices of vegetables, fruits recorded in Ramzan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.