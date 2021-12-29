UrduPoint.com

Taliban Working To Allow Girls Return To Schools, Universities Next Year - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 04:00 PM

The Taliban's (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) acting government in Afghanistan is making efforts so that girls will be allowed to return to schools and universities in the beginning of the next academic year, Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik

"Efforts are underway to open schools for girls in the next academic year. The Ministries of Higher Education are preparing to begin education of girls at schools and universities next year," Mujahid said.

The spokesman added that the acting government is also considering ways for women to return to work in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the Taliban's government held a meeting with the Islamic Ulema (scholars with deep knowledge about islam and Sharia law) to consult on women's rights, including their involvement in the country's governance.

Human rights activists expressed their hopes that this step will have a positive influence on women's rights to have a job and to receive education.

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops marking the end of 20-years-long presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the First Taliban government.

