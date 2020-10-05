UrduPoint.com
Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Reaches 225 In KP Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

Tally of coronavirus cases reaches 225 in KP schools

Study conducted by Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revealed on Monday that the cases of coronavirus infection reached 225 in the schools after reopening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Study conducted by Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revealed on Monday that the cases of coronavirus infection reached 225 in the schools after reopening.

The report of the Health Department covered the period from September 15 to October 3.

According to the report, test results of 17090 students, teachers and other staff were received as negative while the 4096 results were yet to be received.

The ratio of positive coronavirus cases in schools stood at 1.25 percent, the report said adding over 1500 samples were being collected on a daily basis from the schools.

Till date 22222 samples have been collected from teachers, students and staff. The samples were being collected randomly from schools of 17 districts of the province, the report said.

