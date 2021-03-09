UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TAP Demands For New Curriculum According To Ideology, Constitution

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:54 PM

TAP demands for new curriculum according to ideology, constitution

Teachers Association Pakistan (TAP) has demanded of the federal government that the material of the new National Single Curriculum (SNC) should be compiled as per the ideology and the constitution of Pakistan and Islamic culture as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Teachers Association Pakistan (TAP) has demanded of the Federal government that the material of the new National Single Curriculum (SNC) should be compiled as per the ideology and the constitution of Pakistan and Islamic culture as well.

President of the Teachers Association, Sahibzada Muhammad Sadiq Khan, talking to journalists, said that the new SNC should be implemented in the urdu language.

He also asked for the implementation of the new curriculum in the public, private educational institutions as well as in the Madrassa's and O and A level schools.

The Association termed teachers' training as mandatory to teach the new syllabus and demanded to launch a training program in that regard.

It also demanded for establishment of the Women's universities for girls' education at the divisional level with an aim to increase the literacy rate among women.

For quality education, the Association demanded to fill the vacant posts of teachers.

The President of the Association also called for increasing 25 percent ad-hoc relief of the teachers across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, like the federal employees.

The Association demanded to take urgent measures to initiate up-to-date time scales and equal facilities for all teachers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Sadiq Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Government

Recent Stories

Malala will produce dramas, children series and do ..

20 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

1 minute ago

Marriage halls fined in wazirabad

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan orders inquiry into ki ..

2 minutes ago

Two accused wanted in murder case arrested in rawa ..

6 minutes ago

England's 'Nightingale' field hospitals to close

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.