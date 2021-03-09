TAP demands for new curriculum according to ideology, constitution

Teachers Association Pakistan (TAP) has demanded of the federal government that the material of the new National Single Curriculum (SNC) should be compiled as per the ideology and the constitution of Pakistan and Islamic culture as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Teachers Association Pakistan (TAP) has demanded of the Federal government that the material of the new National Single Curriculum (SNC) should be compiled as per the ideology and the constitution of Pakistan and Islamic culture as well.

President of the Teachers Association, Sahibzada Muhammad Sadiq Khan, talking to journalists, said that the new SNC should be implemented in the urdu language.

He also asked for the implementation of the new curriculum in the public, private educational institutions as well as in the Madrassa's and O and A level schools.

The Association termed teachers' training as mandatory to teach the new syllabus and demanded to launch a training program in that regard.

It also demanded for establishment of the Women's universities for girls' education at the divisional level with an aim to increase the literacy rate among women.

For quality education, the Association demanded to fill the vacant posts of teachers.

The President of the Association also called for increasing 25 percent ad-hoc relief of the teachers across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, like the federal employees.

The Association demanded to take urgent measures to initiate up-to-date time scales and equal facilities for all teachers.