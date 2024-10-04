Open Menu

Tareen Highlights Commitment To Quality Education In Southern Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Jahangir Khan Tareen says if schools are better, Pakistan’s future will be better

LODHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Jahangir Khan Tareen, founder of the Tareen Education Foundation, emphasized that the foundation’s Primary goal is to provide quality education to students in Lodhran and across Southern Punjab.

He stated that he was determined to improve the facilities in public schools and provide as many resources as possible to these institutions. “If schools are better, Pakistan’s future will be better,” Jahangir Khan Tareen said in his speech. He further highlighted that the foundation has fully supported strengthening the public school system.

Tareen expressed these views while addressing students participating in the South Punjab Mathematics Contest, organized by the Tareen Education Foundation. He shared that his motivation is purely driven by a sense of public service, “There is nothing behind this effort but the desire to serve the people. Though I have left politics, both my son and I will continue our welfare initiatives. The people of Lodhran are close to my heart, and I want to give back the immense love they have shown me.

Jahangir Tareen also urged individuals blessed with resources to contribute to the betterment of their communities. He said, “I aim to ensure that the standard of education in Lodhran is no less than that of schools in Lahore or Islamabad. God willing, the children of Lodhran will achieve great success, as they have tremendous talent.”

Such competitions, he believes, will inspire and build confidence in local students. At the event, Tareen also distributed medals, shields, and cash prizes to the top-performing students. He later toured stalls showcasing mathematics models created by students.

Akbar Khan, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, reiterated Tareen’s vision of uplifting students from public schools. He briefed that over 550 students from 50+ government schools across South Punjab participated in today’s mathematics competition. “Insha’Allah, our children will excel in the fields of science, information technology, and mathematics and bring pride to the region,” he added.

