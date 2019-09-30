Target to educate every child be achieved till 2030

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Monday said that Punjab Government has introduced the first Literacy policy to educate illiterate persons for boosting up the performance of Literacy department.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the International Literacy Day being observed today.

The minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working on the agenda of raising the literacy rate for making the Pakistani nation educated, which was imperative for durable social and economic development.

He said that the facilities of non-formal education would be provided at far-flung areas so that the children and adults could get the education facilities near their homes.

He informed that 4,00,000 children were getting education in Literacy Centres adding the target to educate every child would be achieved till 2030.

Among others, the President International Community Support Foundation (ICSF) Sultan Faiz, District Officer (DO) Literacy Department, teachers of Literacy centers, children and people belonging to various walks of life were present on the occasion.