Tariq Saeed To Work As University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Registrar Also
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:52 PM
Treasurer of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Tariq Saeed has been assigned the duties of Registrar UAF in addition to his own duties
According to a notification, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf has directed Tariq Saeed to work as Registrar with effect from October 14, 2019 till further order, in addition to looking after his own duties, a spokesman for the university said here Monday.