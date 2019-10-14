UrduPoint.com
Tariq Saeed To Work As University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Registrar Also

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:52 PM

Tariq Saeed to work as University of Agriculture Faisalabad registrar also

Treasurer of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Tariq Saeed has been assigned the duties of Registrar UAF in addition to his own duties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Treasurer of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Tariq Saeed has been assigned the duties of Registrar UAF in addition to his own duties.

According to a notification, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf has directed Tariq Saeed to work as Registrar with effect from October 14, 2019 till further order, in addition to looking after his own duties, a spokesman for the university said here Monday.

