TCF, Mishal to bring public policy focus on out of school children

Fri 04th October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Citizen Foundation (TCF) has joined hands with Mishal Pakistan to bring public policy focus and debate on out of school children.

The partnership would create a special journalism award category aiming on reporting out of school children at the AGAHI Awards 2019, a press release issued here on Friday said.

Earlier this month, Mishal Pakistan and TCF had signed a memorandum to support and provide a formative strategy for engaging journalists to bring policy makers' attention towards out of school children.

Amir Jahangir, Co-Founder AGAHI Awards said Pakistan has the second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world, adding, around 22.

8 million children between the age of 5 and 16 are out of school, making 44 percent of the total population of this age group as out of school.

TCF General Manager Isfandyar Inayat said the education crisis in Pakistan calls for stringent public policy and measures.

'We believe this collaboration was an important step in bringing together important stakeholders to discuss, debate and highlight this crisis,' he said.

Puruesh Chaudhary, President AGAHI Awards said that this collaboration will seek to empower the principles of children's rights in journalism practice and help policy makers preempt future scenario building.



