Teacher training on creating a peaceful classroom environment held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A day long teacher training session was held at a private school on University Road under the joint project SHE The Peacebuilders by Search for Common Ground and Aurat Foundation.

The training focused on creating a peaceful and improved classroom environment for children, said a statement on Monday.

Hiba Rizwan, a member of Aurat Foundation and a Women Peace Architect, conducted the session titled “Educators as Peace Builders, Conflict Resolution and Role Development.”

The training was attended by teachers from both private and public schools, and another Woman Peace Architect, Rida Rehman, also participated in the session.

The trainer emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts among children peacefully within the classroom. She highlighted that teachers play a crucial role in character building to prevent intolerance and extremist behaviors, as well as in stopping minor conflicts from escalating.

During the session, teachers learned how to apply skills related to identity, conflict resolution, peace, and becoming peace builders.

They engaged in various activities designed to assess children behaviors, establish peace, and develop character building skills.

The teachers also shared their experiences and committed to playing a significant role in maintaining a peaceful environment.