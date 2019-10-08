(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Teachers are real 'nation builders' and their success should not be evaluated through the annual class results but criteria for their performance should be the successful practical life of their students, said Chaudhry Muhammad Abbas Principle Sandal Bar College.

Addressing the Teacher's Day Function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & industry (FCCI), he said that inherent values and traits of students attain maturity up to the level of Primary and hence, during this period we must concentrate on their character building instead of subjecting them to bookish knowledge.

Regarding heavy burden of school bags, he said that mostly students take their all books to school without lining up their books in according to their daily periods.

He said that parents must remain in touch with their children and educate them to carry only relevant books to school.

He further said that parents must spare some time for their children. "It is not enough to pay fees and provide books to children but they must spend some time with their children with a focused approach to build their characters", he said and added that parents should also check there home work and encourage them in case a student gets 'Good'.

However, they must reprimand, if any negative remarks is given to him by his teacher.

He said that if parents were not doing so, then there was no difference between their own siblings or any orphan.

He also stressed the need to maintain a strategic balance between 'carrot and stick' formula.

Continuing, Chaudhry Muhammad Abbass said that students were intoxicated by mobile phones only due to the sheer neglect of their parents. "It is also fermenting violence and lawlessness in young generation and hence, parents must remain attached with their children during their leisure time", he added.

Earlier, FCCI President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan said that teachers were one of the most respectable segments of the society as they were supposed to build our future generation.

He presented a proposal that important personalities or parents must be invited during school assembly to share their experiences with students. "It is very important for the character building of students," he added.

Senior Vice President Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Vice President Bilal Waheed, Executive Member Habibur Rehman Gill, Kashif Zia, Rana Ikram Ullah, Muhammad Shafique, Haider Ali, Muhammad Abdhullah, Mian Muhammad Saleem, Ashfaq Ashraf and other members also shared their views and paid tribute to their teachers.

Later, Rana Sikandar Azam presented a bouquet to Chaudhry Muhammad Abbass.

