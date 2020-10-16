Teachers Association ekection held at SALU

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The elections of the Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) held at the University here.

According to release, the democratic Friends Panel and Latifians, Progressive and Gender Equity Forum groups of teachers participated in the elections. The democratic friends panel won the elections.

Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Leghari was elected president, Prof Dr Akhtiar Ghumro, general secretary, Mushtaq Jakhrani, vice president, Hisamuddin Shaikh, joint secretary, Ahmed Ali Memon, finance secretary and Muhammed Ibrahim Khokhar was elected press secretary.

Only one candidate of the Latifians, Progressive and Gender Equity Forum groups, Madam Tasleem Alam Abro was elected to the Executive Council seat.