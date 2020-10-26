Teachers Association lauds appointment of Dr Ikram as new DG FDE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) on Monday welcoming the appointment of Dr Ikram Ali Malik as new Director General (DG), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has expressed the hope that pending issues of teachers would be resolved on priority basis.

The Association also expressed the gratitude that this induction will bring improvement in the education sector.

Talking to APP on Monday, President FGTA Malik Ameer Khan said the permanent appointment of DG FDE was the proof of pro educational policies of Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The previous governments had appointed FDE chiefs on adhoc basis which proved to be disastrous for education sector.

These adhoc base appointments were main reason to incre the problems of teaching and non-teaching staff of government schools.

He lauded initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving approval to the summary of Ministry of Federal Education for appointment of Dr Ikram Ali Malik as new head of FDE, saying that now a professional educationist will look after more than 400 schools, colleges of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He informed that earlier, Dr Malik brought international level reforms in the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

He hoped that the lingering issues of teaching and non teaching staff would be taken up on priority.

He underlined need of resolving issues including, teachers promotions, seniority, permanent appointment of teachers on daily wages etc so that the standard of ICT educational institutions could be restored.