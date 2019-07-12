UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Association Of SZABUL Formed, Office-bearers Elected

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:31 PM

Teachers Association of SZABUL formed, office-bearers elected

The faculty members of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) on Friday formed "Teachers Association of SZABUL" and held a first meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The faculty members of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) on Friday formed "Teachers Association of SZABUL" and held a first meeting.

The objective of the newly formed association comprised of Professors and Lecturers was to protect the rights of academia and provision of welfare, said a statement.

The office-bearers were also elected in the first meeting of association. Kamil Khan (Assistant Professor) was elected as President, Abdul Ghafar Korai (Assistant Professor) as Vice President, Dr. Jawed Aziz Masudi (Assistant Professor) as General Secretary, Ghulam Mujtaba (Assistant Professor) as Joint Secretary, Qazi Asif as Finance Secretary and Mustafa Mahdi elected as Special Adviser.

Dr Rukhsar Ahmed, Qazi Tariq Ali, Abbas Ali Abidi and Dr Atta ur Rehman would work as Members Managing Committee.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

35 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

40 minutes ago

RWMC conducts anti dengue campaign in mosques

1 minute ago

Dr Yasmeen Rashid visits THQ Murree

1 minute ago

Citizens can submit applications to Ombudsman Punj ..

1 minute ago

Petrol pumps told to update fire safety arrangemen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.