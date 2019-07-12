Teachers Association of SZABUL formed, office-bearers elected

The faculty members of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) on Friday formed "Teachers Association of SZABUL" and held a first meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The faculty members of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) on Friday formed "Teachers Association of SZABUL" and held a first meeting.

The objective of the newly formed association comprised of Professors and Lecturers was to protect the rights of academia and provision of welfare, said a statement.

The office-bearers were also elected in the first meeting of association. Kamil Khan (Assistant Professor) was elected as President, Abdul Ghafar Korai (Assistant Professor) as Vice President, Dr. Jawed Aziz Masudi (Assistant Professor) as General Secretary, Ghulam Mujtaba (Assistant Professor) as Joint Secretary, Qazi Asif as Finance Secretary and Mustafa Mahdi elected as Special Adviser.

Dr Rukhsar Ahmed, Qazi Tariq Ali, Abbas Ali Abidi and Dr Atta ur Rehman would work as Members Managing Committee.