UrduPoint.com

Teachers Demand Issuance Of Promotion Notification Without Further Delay

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

Teachers demand issuance of promotion notification without further delay

The teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) colleges have expressed annoyance over delay in issuance of their promotion notification for the last four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) colleges have expressed annoyance over delay in issuance of their promotion notification for the last four months.

According to an official source, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) conducted a meeting of Departmental Selection board (DSB) on July 9, 2021 to promote Assistant Professors (BPS-18) to the position of Associate Professor (BPS-19).

The issuing of promotion notification after DSB meeting is a matter of few days but the said notification could not be issued after the lapse of four months.

An official at MOFEPT on the condition of anonymity told that the matter got stuck on the back burner due to repeated objections on minutes raised by one of the member of DSB.

The teachers who have been waiting for their promotions expressed deep concern over this abnormal delay.

An Assistant Professor whose promotion case was considered in the DSB meeting said, "As teachers are ex-cadre officers and are not on the priority list of bureaucracy, nobody bothers about their promotion".

" I feel if there is a will, the matter could be resolved within days but unfortunately bureaucratic hiccups and bottlenecks are hindering the promotion of teachers." When contacted, Dr Rahima Rahman, president of teachers association, she said, "Promotion in upper grades is a formal traditional procedure of career progression and it has a trickle down effect.

In case of the promotion of teachers in BPS-19, the posts of BPS-18 vacated and teachers of BS-17 will get these occupied posts.

When promotion does not materialize, it not only upset the concerned teachers but also the dynamic of the institutions they are part of. If teachers do perform their duties efficiently and truly for the cause of education, then in return, it is the utmost responsibility of the administration to protect their legal right of timely promotion." She demanded immediate issuance of promotion notification without any further delay.

395/

Related Topics

Islamabad Education July

Recent Stories

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir most m ..

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir most militarized zone in world: Chin ..

1 minute ago
 Bundestag President Urges Germans to Avoid Big Chr ..

Bundestag President Urges Germans to Avoid Big Christmas, New Year Events Amid C ..

1 minute ago
 SU offers MA external programme in its affiliated ..

SU offers MA external programme in its affiliated colleges after two-year suspen ..

5 minutes ago
 New platform to boost Pak-China online trade: Chen ..

New platform to boost Pak-China online trade: Cheng Kai

5 minutes ago
 Merkel urges 'national effort' to beat Germany's v ..

Merkel urges 'national effort' to beat Germany's virus surge

5 minutes ago
 CM KP Mahmood Khan visits Karak, inaugurates proje ..

CM KP Mahmood Khan visits Karak, inaugurates projects

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.