Teachers demand payment of overdue salaries in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Dozens of female teachers of Basic education Community Schools staged a demonstration in front of Multan Press club here on Monday against non-payment of salaries, utility allowance and funds for other expenditures.

The protesting teachers said that they were working on meager salaries ranging between Rs 8,000 to 10,000 which had not been paid for the last one year.

They also said that they were not being paid utility allowance of Rs 1,000 for the same period, adding that all other expenditures including books etc were also not being provided by the department.

The teachers were bearing these expenditure themselves, they claimed and added that they were promised to be regularized a year ago, which had not fulfilled.

They appealed to the Federal government to pay attention towards their issue and ensure the payment of salaries and allowance.

Later, they staged a sit-in and blocked road for some times.