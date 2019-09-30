UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Demand Payment Of Overdue Salaries In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

Teachers demand payment of overdue salaries in Multan

Dozens of female teachers of Basic Education Community Schools staged a demonstration in front of Multan Press club here on Monday against non-payment of salaries, utility allowance and funds for other expenditures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Dozens of female teachers of Basic education Community Schools staged a demonstration in front of Multan Press club here on Monday against non-payment of salaries, utility allowance and funds for other expenditures.

The protesting teachers said that they were working on meager salaries ranging between Rs 8,000 to 10,000 which had not been paid for the last one year.

They also said that they were not being paid utility allowance of Rs 1,000 for the same period, adding that all other expenditures including books etc were also not being provided by the department.

The teachers were bearing these expenditure themselves, they claimed and added that they were promised to be regularized a year ago, which had not fulfilled.

They appealed to the Federal government to pay attention towards their issue and ensure the payment of salaries and allowance.

Later, they staged a sit-in and blocked road for some times.

Related Topics

Multan Education Road Same All Government

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Protesters Hope to Boost Morale by Showi ..

4 minutes ago

Syria Needs to Hold Elections Under UN Supervision ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Mirza for making sincere efforts to control den ..

4 minutes ago

Courts decide 26,349 cases in nine months in the d ..

4 minutes ago

RSLF Commander calls on COAS

10 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister to launch Youth portal

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.