UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Elected As NED University Senate Committee Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:19 PM

Teachers elected as NED University Senate Committee members

Four senior teachers of NED University of Engineering and Technology have been elected as its senate committee members for a period of three years, said an announcement here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Four senior teachers of NED University of Engineering and Technology have been elected as its senate committee members for a period of three years, said an announcement here on Thursday.

The newly elected members were said to include Associate Prof.

Ali Dad Chandio (Department of Meteorological Engineering), Assistant Prof.

Saadia Muniza Faraz (Electronic Engineering), Assistance Professor Dr. Muhammad Aziz (Mechanical Engineering Department) and Assistant Professor, Dr.Kamran Zakaria (Mathematics Department).

NED University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr. Muhammad Tufail Jokhio and Registrar and Syed Ghazanfar Hussain have felicitated the teachers for being elected asthe varsity's senate committee members.

Related Topics

Senate University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak Inaugurates Sir Bani Yas Church ..

6 minutes ago

Oil prices surge on reported tanker attacks

2 minutes ago

Brexit hardliner Johnson tops first-round vote for ..

2 minutes ago

Father of APP's Chief Reporter passes away

2 minutes ago

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

20 minutes ago

Ex-Trump aides Gates, Flynn subpoenaed to testify ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.