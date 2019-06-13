Teachers elected as NED University Senate Committee members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four senior teachers of NED University of Engineering and Technology have been elected as its senate committee members for a period of three years, said an announcement here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Four senior teachers of NED University of Engineering and Technology have been elected as its senate committee members for a period of three years, said an announcement here on Thursday.

The newly elected members were said to include Associate Prof.

Ali Dad Chandio (Department of Meteorological Engineering), Assistant Prof.

Saadia Muniza Faraz (Electronic Engineering), Assistance Professor Dr. Muhammad Aziz (Mechanical Engineering Department) and Assistant Professor, Dr.Kamran Zakaria (Mathematics Department).

NED University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr. Muhammad Tufail Jokhio and Registrar and Syed Ghazanfar Hussain have felicitated the teachers for being elected asthe varsity's senate committee members.