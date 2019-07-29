UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Of Basic Education Community Schools Stand Deprived Of Salaries For Last 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Teachers of basic education community schools stand deprived of salaries for last 7 months

Hundreds of teachers of basic education community schools under federal directorate of education and professional training have been deprived of their salaries for the last 7 months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Hundreds of teachers of basic education community schools under Federal directorate of education and professional training have been deprived of their salaries for the last 7 months.

On the other hand, no implementation has been made upon the notification of regularization of teachers by FDE .Teachers have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan that payment of salaries to teachers of basic community schools established in all four provinces including federation and Gilgit gBaltistan before Eid should be ensured .

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Gilgit Baltistan All

Recent Stories

Social media useful to raise voice for rights : Fa ..

17 seconds ago

Makkah Municipality makes preparations for Hajj se ..

20 seconds ago

Zardari serving jail sentence without AC

23 minutes ago

Maulana is unemployed now-days, using children of ..

23 seconds ago

Osama Bin Laden whose killing in Pakistan was clai ..

25 seconds ago

At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP can ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.