Teachers of basic education community schools stand deprived of salaries for last 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

Hundreds of teachers of basic education community schools under federal directorate of education and professional training have been deprived of their salaries for the last 7 months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Hundreds of teachers of basic education community schools under Federal directorate of education and professional training have been deprived of their salaries for the last 7 months.

On the other hand, no implementation has been made upon the notification of regularization of teachers by FDE .Teachers have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan that payment of salaries to teachers of basic community schools established in all four provinces including federation and Gilgit gBaltistan before Eid should be ensured .