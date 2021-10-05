UrduPoint.com

Teachers Play Pivotal Role In Achieving Nation's Success: FGTA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:05 PM

Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation's success: FGTA

Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) President, Malik Amir Khan has said that teachers are the architects of the nation who play a pivotal role in achieving the nation's success and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) President, Malik Amir Khan has said that teachers are the architects of the nation who play a pivotal role in achieving the nation's success and prosperity.

In a special message on World Teachers Day, he said that teachers should never support violence, however, there is need to devise some method to establish discipline. He stressed that teachers must be given their due place and respect to achieve the goal of promoting education in the country.

Malik Amir Khan said that today is the day to pay homage to these great personalities who form an educated nation with dedication, sincerity. Teaching is a sacred profession, which Allah Almighty gave to the prophets for the welfare of humanity, he added.

He said that a teacher can take humanity from the lowest to the heights of the sky. In order to achieve the goal of promoting education, it is necessary to give teachers their due place, adding that even for the training of cadets, they are punished for establishing discipline so there is need of procedures that should be made in that regard.

He said children should be given such light penalties including fines, otherwise the discipline of educational institutions will deteriorate. Teachers are like fathers and never in favor of violence against children in the name of preventing violence, he said.

He said that teachers have been given the status of spiritual parents by islam, so their honor and respect is obligatory on all of us.

Related Topics

World Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

2 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on ..

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on Oct 15

18 minutes ago
 PARC provides subsidizes seeds of pulses to 41,705 ..

PARC provides subsidizes seeds of pulses to 41,705 farmers

4 minutes ago
 Emergence of Coronavirus in China's Wuhan Possibly ..

Emergence of Coronavirus in China's Wuhan Possibly Dates Back to Summer 2019 - S ..

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Follows Russian Film Crew's Spaceflight

Kremlin Follows Russian Film Crew's Spaceflight

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.