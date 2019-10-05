Teachers' role acknowledged for creating a knowledgeable society

Speakers at a function to mark World Teachers Day held here Saturday acknowledged the role of private educational Speakers at a function to mark World Teachers Day held here Saturday acknowledged the role of private educational institutions for providing quality education to the students as well as contributing to increase the literacy rateinstitutions for providing quality education to the students as well as contributing to increase the literacy rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a function to mark World Teachers Day held here Saturday acknowledged the role of private educational Speakers at a function to mark World Teachers Day held here Saturday acknowledged the role of private educational institutions for providing quality education to the students as well as contributing to increase the literacy rateinstitutions for providing quality education to the students as well as contributing to increase the literacy rate.

The speakers while paying tribute to the teachers for their role in national development, said teachers as builders of nation should always consider their profession as a mission and a noble cause to create a knowledgeable and peaceful society.

The function was arranged by Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) in collaboration with Private Schools Network (PSN) and a civil society organization, "Afaaq".

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman, NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed said our teachers are rendering valuable services in promoting the cause of education which should be commended at all levels.

This is why today's event is given the title of "Taqreeb-i-Taqreem-i-Usaatza", he said.

He said the purpose of our education system should be ending all the social discrimination in the society and creating a linkage between different social strata.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Senator Razina Alam said a teacher through awakening the hidden potential and abilities of a student make him useful and successful citizen of the society which is a great social service.

She emphasized on paying focus on the moral training of the students along with their education by inculcating supreme human values among them.

Hina Batool from National History and Literary Heritage Division, Dr. Shafqat Janjua from Educational Commission Foundation, President PSN, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar, Zonal Chief of Afaaq International, Numair Hassan Madni, Professor Shazia Akbar and many others also addressed the audience.

Earlier, students and teachers in a large number participated in a walk and teachers were also given shields and certificates during the ceremony.