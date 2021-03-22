Teachers' sit-in protest enters seven day

Government schools Head Masters, who had passed Institute of Business Administration (IBA) test, continued their sit-in protest in front of Sindh Assembly building on seventh day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Government schools Head Masters, who had passed Institute of business Administration (IBA) test, continued their sit-in protest in front of Sindh Assembly building on seventh day.

One of protesting teachers, Ayaz Tunio told APP that our protest entered seven day but so far no one from government could come and meet protesters. It showed that provincial government was not serious to address our issues, he added.

We will continue the sit-in at any cost till Sindh government accepts our demands, he reiterated, saying that we would ultimately move to chief minister house Sindh to stage the sit-in.

Another protesting Teacher informed that however, the pre-interview written test for recruitment to the post of Head Master/Head Mistress (BPS-17) in school education & Literacy Department scheduled on March 22, 2021 has been postponed, he informed.

More than 30,000 candidates were to appear in this written test.

He further recapped that we had already passed tests and other process required for appointment of Head Masters but rather regularizing our services, the Sindh government was asking to reappear in the tests, if we wanted to retain our jobs.

We don't know why provincial government was doing so as we have already fulfilled all requirements before joining jobs in the province, he added. Earlier, we protested in front of Karachi Press Club (KPC) and later we moved here (in front of Sindh Assembly Building), shah informed.

Teachers Turab Abro and Sajjad Rao said that as many as 997 teachers were appointed and before that, they fulfilled all requirements, threatening that our protest will continue till the notification of our regularization is not issued.