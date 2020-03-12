Teachers, students' attendance in KP schools witness significant increase: Report

The concerted efforts made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure quality of education has started yielding results as the overall teachers and students' attendance in government schools was noticed 90 percent and 80 respectively with 95 percent operational facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The concerted efforts made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure quality of education has started yielding results as the overall teachers and students' attendance in government schools was noticed 90 percent and 80 respectively with 95 percent operational facilities.

A district performance scorecard (DPS) issued by KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) with technical assistance from DFID for the month of February 2020 revealed that when it comes to access of the schools, this time, significant improvement was seen in the student attendance rate which was 90.9% in Mansehra (Female) and 90.6% In Buner (Male).

The facts were revealed in a DPS meeting for February was held here at the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was chaired by Secretary E&SED Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and attended by Director E&SE Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim, Assistant Project Director Independent Monitoring Unit and all District Education Officers.

The Secretary E&SED directed all the DEOs to focus on increasing enrollment in the upcoming enrollment campaign. DEOs in the presence of Secretary ESED set the enrollment targets to further improve the access to education in their district. Performance of all DEO Offices of settled districts, Frontier Regions (FRs) and Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) was presented on key education indicators.

It was informed that total teachers attendance was 90%, where district Haripur (Female) outshined with a score of 93.41%. More than 95% of the facilities available in schools are functional. A total of 31 DEO offices 100% resolved their complaints through the Online Action Management System.

It disclosed that not only more students are coming to schools, but students are also learning better due to the quality initiatives of E&SED. Learning outcomes of students showed improvement in quality of education, where Grade 5, Grade 8, and Grade 10 Exam results outperformed against its annual targets.

Furthermore, ASDEOs completed 103% of the visits under the School Quality Management Initiative. Professional development of teachers is another priority area of E&SED and results show a 93% participation rate of Primary school teachers in the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program. Around 25 DEO offices scored more than 92% in the participation of the CPD program.

The Secretary E&SED Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry distributed certificates of appreciation to top 07 position holders in Quality and Access scorecards during the meeting.