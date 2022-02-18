Teachers, students of Islamic College stage protest

UrduPoint.com

After the protest of teachers, administrative staff of historic Islamia College Peshawar the students of the college here Friday also staged protest against increasing financial and administrative problems of the institute

The student organizations including Pakhtun Students Federation, People's Students, Insaf Students Federation and Jamiat Talaba-e-Islami staged a joint protest against and urged the administration to take notice of severity of the issue.

They said that a peaceful educational environment should be ensured by immediately restoring the current exams, adding that the unavailability of services at hostels due to protest of the college staff were creating problems for both male and female students.

They also demanded travel facility and route should be restored for all employees within the city while all gates of Islamia College should be opened for transport of staff and students. They warned to stage sit-in till the demands are approved.

