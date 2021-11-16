Teachers urged to develop creativity among students

Senior PEF teachers' trainer Dr Irfan Arshad said that teachers should instill creative skills among students through motivational speeches

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior PEF teachers' trainer Dr Irfan Arshad said that teachers should instill creative skills among students through motivational speeches.

The nations those focused on development of creativity made progress.

He was addressing teachers during five-day training workshop organized by Punjab education Foundation at Laraib Public school in Kot Adu on Tuesday.

He stated that training workshops were of vital importance for teachers as these helped to improve professional skills. He also appreciated conduct Of training workshop for the teachers. Irfan also wished that the process should remain intact in future also. He hoped that training would also facilitate the students as teachers would demonstrate their teaching skills on pattern of the training workshop.