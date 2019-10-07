Teachers urged to play constructive role in framing of vibrant society

The Controller of Examination, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai has said in civilized society teacher had to play important role in framing of a vibrant society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examination, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad , Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai has said in civilized society teacher had to play important role in framing of a vibrant society.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized here on Monday at Govt. Degree College Latifabad in connection with "International Teacher's Day".

Dr. Masroor Zai said teacher had to provide training and knowledge the nation and if he/she fail to discharge one's duty then society had to face its consequences.

Eminent Educationist Prof.

Arshad Habib said a good teacher had to bridge gape between knowledge and its dissemination.

Prof. Abid Naqvi said objective of education must be constructive as any society could achieve its cultural heights only when its foundations would have to be based on objectivity.

The principal Govt. Degree college Prof. Abdul Naeem Khan said teacher should have to review his/her character as morality was the only merit which had made them different from other sections of society.

Dr. Javed Abbasi, Prof. Rehan Jaffery and others also addressed the seminar and highlighted the role of a teacher in the society.