UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Urged To Play Constructive Role In Framing Of Vibrant Society

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:56 PM

Teachers urged to play constructive role in framing of vibrant society

The Controller of Examination, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai has said in civilized society teacher had to play important role in framing of a vibrant society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examination, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai has said in civilized society teacher had to play important role in framing of a vibrant society.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized here on Monday at Govt. Degree College Latifabad in connection with "International Teacher's Day".

Dr. Masroor Zai said teacher had to provide training and knowledge the nation and if he/she fail to discharge one's duty then society had to face its consequences.

Eminent Educationist Prof.

Arshad Habib said a good teacher had to bridge gape between knowledge and its dissemination.

Prof. Abid Naqvi said objective of education must be constructive as any society could achieve its cultural heights only when its foundations would have to be based on objectivity.

The principal Govt. Degree college Prof. Abdul Naeem Khan said teacher should have to review his/her character as morality was the only merit which had made them different from other sections of society.

Dr. Javed Abbasi, Prof. Rehan Jaffery and others also addressed the seminar and highlighted the role of a teacher in the society.

Related Topics

Education Hyderabad BISE From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N Punjab's parliamentary committee meets

5 minutes ago

Pakistan wants Kashmir solution in line with UN re ..

5 minutes ago

Johnson Pledges to Talk to Trump If US Diplomat's ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt to fulfill its promises: Usman Dar

5 minutes ago

National Games torch reaches Quetta: Abdul Khaliq ..

12 minutes ago

US Abandoning Kurds in Northeast Syria Ahead of Tu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.