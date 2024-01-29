Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The caretaker Minister for education and Women's Development, Sindh, Ms Rana Hussain has said that another milestone in the educational landscape of Sindh as the province successfully conducted the teaching license policy exam, setting a precedent for educational reform nationwide.

He said this during her visit to the examination centre in Sukkur, said a release here on Monday. Addressing the occasion, Minister Rana Hussain emphasized that Sindh has become the first province in Pakistan to complete the phase of conducting the teaching license exam following the implementation of the Teaching License Policy. She highlighted that Sindh not only formulated policies to enhance the standard of educators but also initiated practical measures to implement them effectively.

Chairman of the Sindh Teachers Development Authority (STEDA), Syed Rasool Bukhsh Shah, Director Elementary, Shihabuddin Indhar, Director Primary Sukkur Region, Muhammad Haji Barro, Principal of IB Public school Sukkur, Dr Ali Gohar Chang, Atif Hussain Vighio and others were present on the occasion.

Minister Rana Hussain was briefed that to maintain merit and transparency, third-party testing procedures were adopted, and exams were conducted in three cities of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

It is mentioned here that out of 4,351 applicants, 4,003 candidates appeared for the exam. Both in-service and prospective teachers participated in the Teaching License Test. Minister Rana Hussain emphasized the need to continue the momentum of this bright initiative, ensuring that teachers' recognition in Sindh becomes a hallmark of professionalism. She expressed confidence that teachers, now equipped with a clear career progression path, will fulfil their responsibilities with diligence and efficacy.

She further stated that Sindh's ongoing efforts to enhance educational standards are evident, with the recent recruitment of over 60,000 teachers based on merit. Under the auspices of IB Sukkur, a total of 544, 1499, and 1960 male and female candidates participated in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, respectively. Provincial Secretary, of School Education Sindh, Dr Shireen Narejo inspected the exam centres in Karachi and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.