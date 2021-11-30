Team IRSA holds alumni reunion of 2021

UrduPoint.com

An intriguing Alumni Reunion 2021 event was organised by the Team (International Relations Students Association (IRSA) on the behalf of Department of International Relations, Peshawar University here

An intriguing Alumni Reunion 2021 event was organised by the Team (International Relations Students Association (IRSA) on the behalf of Department of International Relations, Peshawar University here.

The event organised the other day was put forwarded by the energetic team of IRSA cabinet (2020-21) led by Vice president IRSA Faizan Ahmad, General Secretary of Junaid Waris, supported by Mehran Ullah Yousafzai, Ahmad Mujtaba, Abdul Wadood, Muhammad Javed, Aisha Jamal Khan, Malaika Rehman, Malaika Waqar, Owais Khan and many other students of the department with the support of Coordinator In-charge of IRSA Dr Khurshid.

The event was also honoured by the Chairman of the IR Department, Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi along with the permanent faculty of the department including distinguished Ex- chairman and senior faculty member Dr Adnan sarwar and respectable Noor Shah Jahan. Apart from these, other eminent guests attended the event.

Zubair Arshad Khattak, Mohammad Diyar Khan, Haroon Kamal Marwat and all the Alumni and dear students graced the occasion with their presence.

The Reunion event commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran and went ahead with the Coordinator In-charge IRSA, Dr Khurshid's welcome address to the Alumni and currently enrolled students of the department.

A committee of old students by the name IROSA ( International Relations Old Student Association) was also established which comprised of Arbab Haider zaman, Abdus-Salam Asif, Bilal Shafi, Tariq Aziz, Abdul Qudoos Khalil, Akhtar Ali shah Saba and two female stunning Alumni.

Shehryar Afridi, with his praiseworthy address to the Alumni and students made the event more splendid. He enlightened the students about the belief in their capabilities and encouraged them never to become frightened about the circumstances and have faith and courage in every state of affairs.

The honourable nomination of Chairman of the Department of International Relations, Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, as an academic ambassador for the Kashmir cause by Pakistan's respected Parliament was also announced.

Sheryar Afridi, Chairman Kashmir Committee, Abdussalam Asif (PAS), Ayaz (PAS), Anwar Khan (CSP), and Riaz Ahmad Khan were among the prominent alumni who generously supported IRSA (CSP).

