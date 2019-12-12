Technical Education Institute to be set up in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Fauji Foundation (FF) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) have agreed in principle to set up a modern Technical education Institute in Faisalabad.

A focal person has been nominated by the FF while the FCCI has constituted a three-member committee to finalise the draft of the concept paper of proposed college within a week.

In this connection, Major General Naseer Ali Khan of the FF visited the FCCI on Thursday and discussed various ways to absorb passing-out students of the technical and vocational training institute of FF in local industry.

