Technical Education Institute To Be Set Up In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:01 PM
The Fauji Foundation (FF) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) have agreed in principle to set up a modern Technical Education Institute in Faisalabad
A focal person has been nominated by the FF while the FCCI has constituted a three-member committee to finalise the draft of the concept paper of proposed college within a week.
In this connection, Major General Naseer Ali Khan of the FF visited the FCCI on Thursday and discussed various ways to absorb passing-out students of the technical and vocational training institute of FF in local industry.